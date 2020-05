Stručnjaci za feng shui nikad ne bi na ova mjesta stavili ogledalo, a evo i zašto

View this post on Instagram

💡Decor Tip: Hang mirrors across from windows. They bounce the light around and make rooms feel so much brighter ☀️. Do you have a mirror in a good spot in your home? 🤍 . . . . . #decortip #designtip #mirrorinterior #mirrorinlivingroom #mirroronthewall #homedecortips #homedecorpassions #roundmirror #roundmirrordecor #mirrordecor #decortipoftheday #budgetdiy #homediy #transitionaldesign #livingroomdecor #decorideas #decoridea #decorhack #homehack #househack #designhack #tipsforhome #hometips #ambiance #homedecor #mystylishhome #homegoals #lifehacks #interiortrends