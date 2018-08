Plus size ljepotica ponosno pokazala svoje raskošne obline u minijaturnom bikiniju

The internet is a massive and powerful tool that is sadly, easily abused. My biggest piece of advice to all of you using the internet today is to be kind! If you wouldn’t say or do what you comment or DM to somebody - DON’T send it. Be kind to strangers and be kind to your friends.♥️ also, if you feel threatened don’t be afraid to BLOCK - guuuurl, I do it all the time , haha💁🏻‍♀️😘 ...been thinking about all of this lately... Guys, my family - my kind followers, I want to take a moment and say big THANK YOU for being always so supportive. I LOVE ALL OF YOU and your comments, msg, dm-s don’t go unnoticed♥️ • • • • • • • • • • #modeling #love #style #bodypositive #seaside #croatia #lucijalugomer #modelo #beautiful #beautycomesfromwithin #instastyle #styling #fashionable #curvy #curves #photoshooting #ashleygraham #bikini #modellife #curvymodel #fashionblogger #fullfigured #plussizemodel #photoshoot #newface #selfesteem #confidence #fashion #curvygirl

