Nekadašnja pjevačica grupe Stijene danas je hit na društvenim mrežama zbog fit linije i zdravog načina života, a odnedavno radi i prirodnu kozmetiku

View this post on Instagram

Wanna have triceps of steel?⚡💥 Many women face the problem of fat accumulation in the triceps area, which may make their upper body look bulky. Doing a few simple tricep exercises regularly (along with healthy nutrition) can give you strong arms and those firm tris🔥 At gym moves: I prefere Skullcrushers (lying triceps extensions with EZ bar), Close-grip bench press (many times in combo with scullcrashers), Rope tricep pushdown, Overhead Triceps Extension. At home? The Classic Press-up! The old ones are the best ones😜 The traditional press-up works your chest, core and your triceps 💯 The beauty with this move is that it can be performed anywhere 💪🏋️‍♀️💥