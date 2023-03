Ukrajinski padobranac uništio pet ruskih tenkova i tri oklopna vozila u jednom danu

Maryinka, Donetsk region.

Ukrainian soldier, a brilliant operator of Javelin, destroyed FIVE russian tanks in one battle!

American weapon in Ukrainian hands works wonders.



In total, enemy lost 5 tanks and 7 IFWs in that sector that day.



🎥 79th Air Assault Brigade. pic.twitter.com/Bw3NOtzH50