Španjolci šalju Ukrajini svoje 'Humveeje', evo što ti strojevi sve mogu

Spainish Minister of Defence confirmed the supply of VAMTAC armored vehicles to Ukraine, - Militarnyi



? Margarita Robles did not specify how many and in what terms Ukraine will receive VAMTAC, but it is known that AFU are actively use it on the battlefield. pic.twitter.com/sRZKwgxAx2