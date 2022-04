Otvorena birališta: Hoće li Mađari danas nagraditi Orbana ili će ga ipak svrgnuti s vlasti?

Never before have so many hearts aligned, with such enthusiasm, behind a single electoral alliance. We still have to take the last step! Please go on Sunday, vote for change, vote for peace, vote for Europe!



In Unity for Hungary, Péter Márki-Zay @markizaypeter ✘ April 3 ❤️🇭🇺 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/f9YEKYZzTh