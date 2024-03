Nasilje i bezakonje na Haitiju: Pet milijuna gladnih, tisuće raseljenih

Parts of Haiti are under a state of emergency following an escalation in violence.



Gangs have taken control of most of the capital, and they want Prime Minister Ariel Henry out. So, what's behind this unrest?



🎙 #InsideStory and @VFelbabBrown discuss: https://t.co/QgePEhHXb2 pic.twitter.com/Kp5rtpi8vz