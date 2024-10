Izrael nastavlja opremati Filipine za slučaj kineskog napada: Što je sve Manila dosad nabavila

IN THE NEWS | @PhilFleet announced Sunday that it received 2 more fast attack interdiction craft platforms, also known as the Acero-class gunboats, from Israel



Full ➡️ https://t.co/c9CXChFSHf

? @TheManilaTimes

? @PhilFleet

#ModernandMultiCapablePHNavy #AFPyoucanTRUST pic.twitter.com/liIyNqMOKP