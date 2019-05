Indiju pogodio ciklon Fani, na udaru 100 milijuna ljudi

THE EXTREMELY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “FANI” LAY CENTERED AT 0930 HOURS IST OF TODAY, 03rd MAY, 2019 NEAR LAT. 19.80N AND LONG. 85.70E OVER ODISHA COAST CLOSE TO PURI. LATEST OBSERVATION INDICATES THAT THE EYE OF THE SYSTEM HAS COMPLETELY MOVED INTO LAND BY 1000 HRS IST OF TODAY. pic.twitter.com/tsJ87o1NpD