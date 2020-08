Roma ima novog vlasnika, a već je procurilo što je odlučio kada je u pitanju Edin Džeko; je li ovo očekivano?

16 - Edin #Dzeko is the 4th #ASRoma player' with 16+ goals in three differents Serie A campaigns after, Volk, Manfredini and Amadei. Thanks to this goal he has also equalled Volk as the 4th best goalscorer with AS Roma in all competitions (106 goals). Lupacchiotto.#TorinoRoma pic.twitter.com/Zg7DDIaXLo