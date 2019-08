Niko Kovač zbog ovog nije mirno spavao; u Bayern ipak stiže njemački reprezentativac za rekordnih 110 milijuna eura!

ON THIS DAY: In 2016, Leroy Sane joined Man City for £37m.



🏆🏆 Premier League

🏆🏆 EFL Cup

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 Community Shield

🏆 PFA Young Player of the Year 17/18



The second youngest player to provide 15+ assists in a single Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/sEe3ZsWPV7