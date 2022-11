Dani Olmo ispisao je povijest španjolskog nogometa, a izbornik Luis Enrique euforično najavljuje: Njemačka? I njima ćemo zabijati...

100 - Dani Olmo has scored Spain's 🇪🇸 100th goal in the World Cup, making La Roja the sixth team to reach this milestone in the history of the tournament, after Brazil 🇧🇷 (229), Germany 🇩🇪 (227), Argentina 🇦🇷 (138), Italy 🇮🇹 (128) and France 🇫🇷 (124). Milestone. pic.twitter.com/OuJ7ZNHkdW