Uspješnoj manekenki dozlogrdila pitanja poput 'tko će te takvu oženiti'

"Why you tattoo yourself? How you will look like one day when you get old? Who is gonna marry you looking like that? You are supposed to be a lady, not a gangsta man! Why you do this? It's not appealing to me!" And so on, and so on.. 😂 Why you even care? If I don't care how you look, why you care how I look? I never been happier in my own skin! If you have nothing nice to say, don't say anything at all.. Let people be what they want to be, as long as they are not hurting anyone.. Be who you want to be! 🖤

