Plus size ljepotica ne broji dane u izolaciji već koliko joj je ostalo do poroda

✨There’s no better time to create a self care ritual filled with self love.✨ I massage my @biooilusa in and give baby P and myself loving affirmations daily #BioOilPartner 🧡 . This is precious time to not only look after my skin as my body grows but also check in with myself and baby as our relationship grows too. #LoveYourMarks with Bio-Oil. 🧡Sending my love to all the mommas and the 1 in 4 going through pregnancy loss and infertility - you’re worthy, you’re enough and you are loved🧡 . . . #preggo #9months #38weekspregnant #pregnancy #pregnantbelly #grateful #bumpdate