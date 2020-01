Neočekivani zaokret u karijeri: Gitarist Grupe Queen zapanjio mnoge kada je pokazao čime se bavi

View this post on Instagram

Am I over-IG’ing ?? Probably. It’s probably an after-effect from that epiphany I experienced on Stage in Tokyo Second Night. Driven by anger at myself (only) for allowing myself to skip into a paralysing perception that I was NOT GOOD ENOUGH, I somehow broke into a state of being on stage in which every note felt like an assertion that this what I could do - me myself - and NOBODY else could do. I don’t know if the conviction will last - but so far it seems to have liberated my ability to ENJOY what I’m experiencing and be grateful for it. How will tonight’s show be ? How fascinating to find out. 38,000 Osaka QAL Fans will soon be able to tell me !! Love ya’ll. Bri