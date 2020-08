Magic Johnson uživa u splitskom akvatoriju: Nakon večere u poznatom hvarskom restoranu uplovio je u višku valu

View this post on Instagram

The most charismatic basketball players and the best playmaker of all time visited Gariful Restaurant. We will describe him as a man who has an infectious smile and a killer mentality that made him the leader of one of the best and most attractive NBA teams of all time, the famous Showtime Lakers. Of course, we are talking about Earvin "Magic" Johnson. @magicjohnson Magic Johnson, thank you for trusting us, and we are looking forward to your coming again because you won us over with your charisma and smile. READ MORE ABOUT HIS VISIT TOMORROW ON OUR BLOG POST ❤️ #gariful #magicjohnson #hvar #islandlife #islandhvar #nba #lakers #basketball #basketballplayer #exclusive #lakerslegend #nbaplayers #magic32 #croatiafulloflife #restaurantgariful #luxuryhomesgariful #hvarcroatia #hvartown #vip #celebrity