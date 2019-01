Leona Paraminski o životu 'preko bare': Svi imaju prevelike grudi, jedu zdravo, a na starenje su alergični. Nisam taj tip i kad dođem doma - drmam po ćevapima, rakiji…

View this post on Instagram

Santa Barbara was named the #1 Best Place to the Live in the U.S. for the Weather in 2018 in a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report. According to the report, Santa Barbara offers fewer than 79 cloudy days per year, on average. The mean number of clear or partly cloudy days is 286, with an average of six days below freezing and three days above 90 degrees (or 32 celsius).