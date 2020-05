View this post on Instagram

Covid 19 has made me take a complete step back in life and just tap into overall humanity. There’s a pandemic going on outside and we need to be there for each other in ways that we’ve never been before. It’s a very selfless & reflective season for us to see what God is trying to tell us right now. I’m praying for all of those on the frontline who are living testimonies of true bravery. As a musician, I’m doing my part to provide audio healing and to keep the mental health of the masses top of mind. In times like these we find out together who we are and who we aren’t. I want all of my brothers to know that they are KINGS contrary to the false narrative of traditional mass media. It is my hope that the prince’s of today grow in this knowledge and lead us into a future honoring the sacrifices of their ancestors. 🎥 by: @rdiio Link in bio