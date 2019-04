Imate problema s pronalaskom idealnih traperica? Isprobajte savjete stilistice Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram

👖Proof that customer service is alive and well....... 👖Many of you asking more about this denim story. I was invited to trial the @johnlewisandpartners personal styling service which you will find written up in their (free) Edition magazine in store. But my key takeaways? 1. Devote an hour of your time to actually go in store and let them guide you through their styles and amazing t-shirts eg this one by @finerylondon JL have a LOT of brands. Those that stood out were @madewell @leejeans and in house brand And/ Or. 2. Buy a size smaller as denim gives (thanks for pointing this out @styled_by_sian) and 3. Take heels and trainers with you to ascertain the difference between ‘smart’ and ‘casual’. And if you are lucky you should find a pair that does both. (Like these pinstripe pair by @leejeans) Denim dilemmas are suffered by all of us. Trust me! I intend to trial @trilogy_stores and @donnaida to add to my research. But for now, book in for a free service, no obligation to buy, genuine feedback @johnlewisandpartners No this isn’t sponsored, but I often think we can save ourselves as much time actually going into a shop rather than buying 6 pairs online only to return 5 and all the hassle of posting back etc. Retail therapy (in person) can pay dividends! Job done. #denim #doesmybumlookbiginthis #honestfeedback #personalstylist #vchstyle #oxfordstreet #bookonline