Turski umjetnik stvara dirljive radove koji skreću pažnju na važne stvari

#Repost @undp • • • • • • 5 FACTS about #inequality 👇 🚨26 people on Earth 🌎 own the same wealth as the 3.8 billion who make up the poorest half of humanity. 🚨1 out of 4 urban residents live in slum-like conditions. 🚨1 in 5 children aged between 6 and 17 do not attend school. Half of them live in areas affected by conflict & violence. 🚨Every 2 ⏰seconds, another person is forced to flee their home. While everyone suffers in disasters, crisis & poverty, women and girls experience unique risks and deprivation. 🚨Children under the age of 18 are half of the world’s 1.3 billion people facing multidimensional poverty. We work on #SDGsToday to build a #MoreEqualWorld. 📌Collaboration with visual artist @ugurgallen for the #GlobalGoals. Photos by: @wissamgaza (photo 1/5), @diego.ibarra.sanchez (photos 2/5 + 3/5), @dogwoodlifestyle + @imbmissions (photo 4/5), and @yasinakgul2 (photo 5/5). GlobalGoals #SDGs #UNDP #EqualRights #HumanRights #Equality #campaign #education