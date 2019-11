Svatko ima svoj omiljeni jastuk – čak i mačke!

View this post on Instagram

“Pigs make great pillows, but sheep are like an entire mattress!” ~ Ernest . I often get asked who my “favorite” animal is. I always say I don’t have one, but down deep...it’s Ms. Wiggins, this sheep. . We have a connection like no other. She seeks me out and leans in hard. When I’m having a bad day, this is the animal I go and hug. Everyone here is amazing, but Wiggins is my best friend. . I would love for you to share the name of the favorite animal in your life. ⬇️ . #merinosheep #fiberfarm #ernestthecat #allthelove #happyfarm #growingsmilesday