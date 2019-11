Ovo jezero osim obične ima i filozofsku dubinu

View this post on Instagram

ATTABAD LAKE is known as Gojal Lake, located in Hunza. The story behind the formation of this beautiful lake is quite sad. The lake is formed as a result of landslide in Jan,2010. It presented alot of difficulties to locals and even resulted in loss of lives. 220 homes submerged in the formation of this magical lake. The beauty of this lake is turqoise water and serenity. It looks like a blue sky fall on the Gojal Valley. The lake offer activities like a boating, jet skiing and fishing. The beauty over there is like a meditation.