Ovo austrijsko jezero skriva klupe i staze – pod vodom

View this post on Instagram

Do you have 50 seconds? Then come with me to a magical dive site 💚 May/June was the season for #grünersee here in #österreich . This lake was a unique place to dive. Diving is banned since a few years due the scuba #overtourism. The proper decision in my opinion. It is said that 3000 divers dove the lake in just a few weeks. Even scuba training was held there . A brief story about this lake is so unique: As the weather gets warmer and the snow starts to melt melting water seeps down from the mountains and the valley is filled up with. During this time, the valley can reach a water level of up to 9 meters. The meadow, with all its spring flowers, gets flooded. Due the crystal clear water the visibility reaches up to 40 meters, the temperature is cold at about 4 to 8 Celcius. . #austrianlakes #tauchen #steiermark #tragöß #wanderninösterreich #mountainlake #coldwaterdive #underwatervideos #nature #spotmydive #instascuba #scuba #adventure #plongée #ourplanetdaily #exploreourplanet #fathomlesslife #lifeunderwater #divinglife #scubaworld #oceandotcom #placetobe #stayandwander