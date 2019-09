Nijemac putuje svijetom i snima prekrasne filmove, odabrali smo neke od najljepših

View this post on Instagram

It’s common to hear a lot about climatic change, but nothing compares to seeing the effects of it with your own eyes. In Greenland it is especially apparent. The ice is melting so fast and big chunks of icebergs crashes into the sea often, creating huge waves and even small tsunamis. The glaciers and the inland ice are receding at such a fast pace. Seeing the effects firsthand wasn’t a huge surprise, but after my visit to Greenland I’m much more aware of and sensitive to the entire issue. Did you make similar experiences and what are you doing to reduce your CO2 footprint?