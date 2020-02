Nedostaju vam ljetni zalasci Sunca? Imamo pravu stvar za vas!

View this post on Instagram

Isn’t it fitting that golden hour comes at the end of each day? It’s a moment where everything seems to catch the best light possible and shine with that little extra glow. All of the pressure, stress, and struggles you’re going through can all melt away in moments like these. So from me to you, take a deep breathe and enjoy a moment of fleeting light on the Southern California coast. It’s something that I chase daily, but it’s always better when it’s shared.