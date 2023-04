Ukrajinci ovladali dvodijelnim gusjeničarem koji izgleda kao da je izašao Ratova zvijezda

⚡️Two-link tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 and 206S of 🇸🇪Swedish design in service with the Armed Forces of 🇺🇦Ukraine.



The first was transmitted from 🇮🇹Italy, and the second, most likely from the 🇬🇧UK or the 🇳🇱Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/kkHJSwRKad