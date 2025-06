Slovenski napadač dogovorio transfer karijere; klub će zaraditi između 80 i 100 milijuna eura

🚨🇸🇮 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 | Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Benjamin Sesko (22)! 🤝✅



'Poker' is now being played for a price between €80-100m for the RB Leipzig striker, reports @BILD. pic.twitter.com/8ld3wGriKo