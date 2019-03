Podatak koji ide u korist Hrvatske, ali je i strašno veliki pritisak na Dalića i igrače

🏆 Another one in @lukamodric10 trophy cabinet 🏆🏆🏆

👏 #Croatia captain received his @AIPSmedia 2018 Athlete of the Year award on the eve of the @EuroQualifiers opener vs. Azerbaijan 🇭🇷🇦🇿#BeProud #Vatreni🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ua8ZpvXLi