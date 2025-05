Pobjedama Tottenhama i Uniteda ispisana povijest europskog nogometa! Liga prvaka ovo ne pamti

🚨 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ENGLAND will have SIX CLUBS in the Champions League next season!



✅ For the FIRST TIME EVER, one nation will have SIX CLUBS in the Champions League!



📢 6/36 (17% clubs) just for England! pic.twitter.com/slO8aXpAts