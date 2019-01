Marin Čilić odigrao još jedan meč za trganje živaca i izgubio poslije četiri sata iscrpljujuće borbe

Finally 🙌



On his 2⃣5⃣th appearance, @BautistaAgut knocks out the 2018 #AusOpen runner-up Marin Cilic 6-7(6) 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4 to advance to his very first Grand Slam quarterfinal. pic.twitter.com/WidGAe7wYq