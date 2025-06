Ivan Čupić novi je trener dvostrukog prvaka Europe

🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆



Ivan Čupić is the new head coach of #Vardar as the Croat takes the helm of the former two-times #EHFCL winners. 🆕



The legendary right wing wrote his name with golden letters in #Вардар's history as a player, let's see how he fares as a coach! 🔴⚫️ #Handball https://t.co/YQijJImsqB