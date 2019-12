Bojan Bogdanović odigrao utakmicu kojom je ušao u povijest hrvatske košarke; serijom koševa donio pobjedu Jazzerima

Bojan Bogdanovic tonight:



30 Points

5 Rebounds

5 Assists

1 Steal



FG% 50% (11-22)

3PT FG% 54.5% (6-11)

FT% 100% (2-2)



•6th game with 30+ PTs this season.

•1st career game with 30+ PTs, 5+ REB, 5+ AST.

•24th career game with 5+ 3s made. pic.twitter.com/Jizr1OodAn