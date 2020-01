Zvijezda serije 'Američka horor priča' u 46. godini očekuje prvo dijete s Njujorčaninom srpskog porijekla

View this post on Instagram

American Horror Story star Chloe Sevigny pregnant with first child It's great news in Hollywood as American actress Chloe Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic director of New York’s Karma Art Gallery, are expecting their first child. The actress 45 is reportedly five months pregnant for Mackovic whom she's been dating for a year. Although the 'Dead Don't Die' star hasn't officially announced the news TMZ shared pictures of the star showcasing her baby bump in a tight dress on Tuesday while being cozy with her man. Hinting about the pregnancy in a post on Friday, Chloe wrote: 'So much gratitude for such a fruitful year, much love and many thanks to all my friends and collaborators'. #preggy #pregnant #pregnancyjourney #Hollywood #actress #celebritynews #gist #ChloeSevigny #SinisaMackovic #baby #goodnews #news #entertainmentnews #couplegoals