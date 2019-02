Slavni glumac zaustavio predstavu kako bi pomogao gledateljici

View this post on Instagram

I don't mean to spam you with Jake Gyllenhaal posts, but sometimes I just feel like life is so hard that I can totally use some laughters.😅 I put three interviews in one compilation to show how genuinely funny and what an amazing storyteller this guy is. No way I would ever get tired of watching his interviews!😂 . . . #jakegyllenhaal #jimmyfallon #conanobrien #seawallalife #sniff #mybrothershere #yeah