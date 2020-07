Preminula legendarna filmska ikona Olivia de Havilland, posljednja diva zlatnog doba Hollywooda

View this post on Instagram

"Everyone in Hollywood knew that I would lose but I knew that I would win. I had read the law. I knew what the studios were doing was wrong...But what pleases me most of all about 'the decision' is that it benefited Clark Gable, Jimmy Stewart, Glenn Ford, Henry Fonda and all the other actors who had been on suspension throughout their war service. When they returned to Hollywood they were able to rewrite their studio contracts in much more favourable terms." - Dame #OliviadeHavilland talking about the de Havilland Law, photographed by Julien Mignot (2018)