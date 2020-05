View this post on Instagram

@HarpersBazaarUS #HopeAtHome ✨ What gives me hope right now is this Italian phrase “Andrà tutto bene” which means “everything will be alright!” During this time while staying at home I have been studying Italian which has given me hope, solace and distraction. I’ve always been in love with Italy but to be able to rediscover the language right now has been such a saving grace for me. Also, for anyone that wants to hear something that is so beautiful, look up the song Nessun Dorma, an aria from the Italian opera Turandot. The video of an Italian opera singer serenading his city from his balcony has been watched by so many but it deserves to be watched by many many more ❤️️ Enjoy