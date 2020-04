Leona Paraminski o životu u sunčanoj Kaliforniji u doba korone: 'Generalno nije dobro, bore se protiv nekog imaginarnog neprijatelja pa kupuju oružje'

View this post on Instagram

____Persistence___ By simply doing the next thing, by doing something constructive every day, by being thoughtful and forward thinking, everything eventually gets done somehow. Simple persistence is the secret. Well, it’s my secret. I tend to just keep chugging along rather than trying to get massive things done in huge bursts. Turning over twenty-five shovels of dirt every day is vastly easier than setting aside a half a Saturday to turn over 175 shovels full. Here we all are in a pandemic, that is going to require lots and lots of persistence. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Things will never be ‘the same’ again. In some respects, good riddance. In other cases, we can mourn what we lost. Both are valid. #unknownauthor #nature #piecewithin #apriciation #newmoon #2020 #california #nature #earthday #lovelovestolovelove