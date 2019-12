Slatki 16 dana stari aj-aj potpuno nas je raspametio

View this post on Instagram

Happy Halloween from this sixteen-day-old baby aye-aye @denverzoo! Aye ayes are just one of the many species of lemur that call the island of Madagascar home. Due to their looks, startling screams, and nocturnal behavior, the aye aye has become the center of many myths on the island, with locals upholding the belief that an encounter with this species will bring great misfortune, and possibly even death. Because of the taboo that surrounds this primate, some Malagasy will try to capture and kill any aye ayes that are spotted in a village or nearby field. With increased education and ecotourism to Madagascar, there is hope that perceptions of this unique lemur will begin to change, with locals seeing the aye aye as a treasure, rather than a threat. #Halloween #trickortreat #ayeaye #lemur #primate #ghost #PhotoArk #savetogether