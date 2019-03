Nekoć darkerica, danas platinasta plavuša – to se zove transformacija!

View this post on Instagram

RaWR xD don’t h8 me top 8 me rOfL <3 I know I’m so late on the train but you dolls asked for it, so here it is. This is actually a 14 year challenge. I was 14 years old on the left and I’m now 28. I feel like I’m revealing my true identity. Who remembers the MySpace Brookelle? Back when everyone had Tom in their top 8 and you could put cute falling hearts on your profile page. Fun fact; I used to cut my own hair (with a razor). What a time to have been alive.