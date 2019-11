Ljubitelj fantastike nije mogao odoljeti 3D printanju

View this post on Instagram

Haven't printed my Moon City on the Prusa yet, so did just that and recorded a timelapse! Also testing this "PLA mineral" -filament from @fiberlogy_filaments, which works great with the model, really nice shade for architectural stuff. This model is based on the original art "Arabian Crescent" by the very talented Chris Kawagiwa (@sketchboy01). . . #3dprinting #3dtulostus #timelapse #octolapse #prusa #prusai3mk3 #3dmodel #satisfying #video #tech #technology #teknologia #digitalsculpture #moon #mooncity #fantasyart #art #digitalart #fiberlogy #pla #artistsoninstagram #videooftheday #3dcoat #blender3d #b3d #kijaidesign