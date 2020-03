Bizarnih sportova nikad dosta - pogledajte podvodni 'torpedomet'!

View this post on Instagram

PLAYOFFS - TODAY 4-6PM at the Shark Tank, 14ft Deep End of the San Clemente Aquatic Center. Teams: Irvine, Oceanside, and San Clemente. We will be testing out livestream for the summer bowl next week, as well as the spectator booth poolside. Go Deep. Live Empowered. #utlnation #playoffs #scubacam @nullgravity_media