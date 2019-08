Adrenalinski let kroz kanjone ostavit će vas bez daha

View this post on Instagram

It's always inspiring to be part of a rad crew. You come home from your own thing, wingsuit base or a skydive, grab a drink a have a look at what the others spent the day doing. This is what @malachitempleton and @jamie_lee_speedflyer did one of those days. I felt they nailed it...while our XRW was like...well it was cool. Yeah boys. You are so damn skilled! Love it! . . . . . . . #weloveflying #wingsuiting #wingsuit #basejump #basejumping #speedfly #speedflying #aviation #explorenorway #mittnorge #visitnorway #visitvoss #ekstremsportveko #voss #paragliding #flying #flight #humanflight @teamonecall @onecallmobil #wings