Četiri kola prije kraja Real Madrid je prvak Španjolske, a Modrić uzeo rekordni trofej!

⚪️🇮🇹 Carlo Ancelotti wins his 6th league title, second La Liga title of his extraordinary career.



1x Serie A 🏆🇮🇹

1x Premier League 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

1x Ligue1 🏆🇫🇷

1x Bundesliga 🏆🇩🇪

2x La Liga 🏆🏆🇪🇸



…in addition to 4 (!) Champions League and much more. ✨



