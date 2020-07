Novi hit za odmor iz snova: U ovom pop-up resortu osjećat ćete se udobno kao i u hotelskoj sobi, ali i sigurni baš kao u vlastitom domu

View this post on Instagram

The Seedpod is our latest treehouse initiative, originally developed as a pop-up resort concept – a unique opportunity for guests to sleep outdoors and reconnect with Mother Nature without compromising their creature comforts. Deep in the fern filled forests of Bel Ombre Nature Reserve; tucked into the bamboo groves next to the meandering Jacotier river, adventurers will be surprised to find two treetop pods have appeared, floating eerily above the forest floor. The Seedpod concept was adapted for Heritage Nature Reserve to create a unique picnic experience. Visitors to the reserve learn about the endemic forest, have a dip in one of the natural pools, relax in a hammock near the campfire and then have a mosquito free lunch in the Seedpod.