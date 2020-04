View this post on Instagram

Getting through the week like this chocolate chip sea star... Sea stars use thousands of tube feet on the underside of each arm to move across marine surfaces. We like seeing them working together! Although they most commonly have five arms, some of these animals can grow up to 40 arms.